Raymond James Believes NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.88, close to its 52-week high of $20.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 69.0% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, ACRES Commercial Realty, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance’s market cap is currently $96.54M and has a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.68.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust. It provides structured financing solutions by investing in mid-sized multifamily, storage and select-service and extended-stay hospitality properties.