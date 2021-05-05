Raymond James Believes National Retail Properties (NNN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on National Retail Properties (NNN), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.16, close to its 52-week high of $48.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Retail Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.50, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.50 price target.

National Retail Properties’ market cap is currently $8.46B and has a P/E ratio of 38.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NNN in relation to earlier this year.

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.