Raymond James Believes Motorola Solutions (MSI) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle reiterated a Buy rating on Motorola Solutions (MSI) today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $188.03, close to its 52-week high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $215.00, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Motorola Solutions’ market cap is currently $31.84B and has a P/E ratio of 34.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.84.

Illinois-based Motorola Solutions, Inc. is a communications equipment company, which provides communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through two segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software.