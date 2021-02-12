Raymond James Believes Mohawk (MHK) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Mohawk (MHK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.71, close to its 52-week high of $161.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 55.0% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Wesco International, and Fastenal Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mohawk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.14.

Mohawk’s market cap is currently $11.37B and has a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MHK in relation to earlier this year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications. The Flooring NA segment includes floor covering product lines, in a broad range of colors, textures, and patterns. The Flooring ROW segment consists of laminate, hardwood flooring, and vinyl flooring products, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, and chipboards. The company was founded on December 22, 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, GA.