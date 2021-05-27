Raymond James Believes MiX Telematics (MIXT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on MiX Telematics (MIXT), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.41, close to its 52-week high of $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 68.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

MiX Telematics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MiX Telematics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.1 million and net profit of $5.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.47 million and had a net profit of $5.09 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.