Raymond James Believes Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.99, close to its 52-week high of $44.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 89.6% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Merchants Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.50.

Merchants Bancorp’s market cap is currently $1.15B and has a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MBIN in relation to earlier this year.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible loans for non-depository financial institutions from the date of origination or purchase until the date of sale to an investor. The Banking segment refers to financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage and other consumer loan products; letters of credit and various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts. The company was founded by Michael Petrie and Randall D. Rogers in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.