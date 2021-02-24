Raymond James Believes Matador Resources (MTDR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Matador Resources (MTDR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.39, close to its 52-week high of $21.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Matador Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.50, representing a -9.0% downside. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Matador Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $203 million and GAAP net loss of $276 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 million and had a net profit of $43.95 million.

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; and Midstream. The Exploration & Production segment is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties and is currently focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. The Midstream segment conducts midstream operations in support of the company’s exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and salt water gathering services and salt water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

