Raymond James Believes MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.54, close to its 52-week high of $32.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 67.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Acushnet Holdings, and Church & Dwight.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and net profit of $12.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $99.63 million and had a net profit of $6.88 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats and are primarily used for general recreational boating. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vonore, TN.