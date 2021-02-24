Raymond James Believes Marathon Oil (MRO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on February 22, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Oil (MRO). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.16, close to its 52-week high of $11.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Marathon Oil has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.46, representing a -8.2% downside. In a report released yesterday, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Marathon Oil’s market cap is currently $8.81B and has a P/E ratio of -5.60.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.