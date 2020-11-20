Raymond James Believes Marathon Gold (MGDPF) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold (MGDPF) today and set a price target of C$2.85. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.84, close to its 52-week high of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Stanley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SilverCrest Metals, Teranga Gold, and Roxgold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.63, implying a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Laurentian Bank of Canada also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.00 and a one-year low of $0.52. Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 76K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGDPF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.