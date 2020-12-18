Raymond James Believes Marathon Gold (MGDPF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Craig Stanley from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold (MGDPF), with a price target of C$2.85. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.27, close to its 52-week high of $2.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 72.4% success rate. Stanley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SilverCrest Metals, Teranga Gold, and Roxgold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.70.

Based on Marathon Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $618K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.