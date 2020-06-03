Raymond James Believes Malibu Boats (MBUU) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Malibu Boats (MBUU) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.28, close to its 52-week high of $52.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.4% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

Malibu Boats has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.33.

The company has a one-year high of $52.13 and a one-year low of $18.02. Currently, Malibu Boats has an average volume of 324.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MBUU in relation to earlier this year.

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The Malibu U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Malibu Australia segment covers the Australian, and New Zealand markets. The Cobalt segment offers Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Pursuit segment involves in the distribution and sale of Pursuit boats throughout the world. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, TN.