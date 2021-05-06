Raymond James Believes M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Buck Horne from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.98, close to its 52-week high of $62.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 65.9% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, NexPoint Residential, and Equity Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on M.D.C. Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $72.00, representing a 19.0% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

M.D.C. Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.23B and has a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDC in relation to earlier this year.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes. The company’s financial services operations consist of mortgage loans, insurance coverage, re-insures Allegiant claims, third-party insurance products, and title agency services. M.D.C. Holdings was founded by Larry A. Mizel in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.