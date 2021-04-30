Raymond James Believes Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Level One Bancorp (LEVL), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.03, close to its 52-week high of $28.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 41.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Level One Bancorp with a $35.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.77 and a one-year low of $14.15. Currently, Level One Bancorp has an average volume of 26.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LEVL in relation to earlier this year.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. offers commercial and consumer banking services. The firm offers deposit, lending, checking, savings, credit cards, commercial depository, industry expertise and e-services. It serves the healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, real estate, and professional service industries as well as municipal and educational entities. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in October 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.