Raymond James Believes Leggett & Platt (LEG) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Leggett & Platt (LEG). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.90, close to its 52-week high of $47.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

Leggett & Platt has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

The company has a one-year high of $47.02 and a one-year low of $22.03. Currently, Leggett & Platt has an average volume of 1.04M.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire. The Flooring & Textile Products segment is a producer of an extensive line of components and engineered systems for office, residential, and contract furniture manufacturers. The Specialized Products segment supplies titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing for the aerospace industry, and serve the construction market with hydraulic cylinders group. The company was founded J. P. Productsand C. B. Platt in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, MO.