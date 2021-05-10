Raymond James Believes Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Laredo Petroleum (LPI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.26, close to its 52-week high of $43.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.20, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Seaport Global also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.98 and a one-year low of $7.71. Currently, Laredo Petroleum has an average volume of 573.2K.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.