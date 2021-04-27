Raymond James Believes Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Kkr Real Estate Finance (KREF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.63, close to its 52-week high of $20.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 70.8% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kkr Real Estate Finance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.75, a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Kkr Real Estate Finance’s market cap is currently $1.09B and has a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KREF in relation to earlier this year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.