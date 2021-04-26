Raymond James Believes Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.13, close to its 52-week high of $11.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 38.9% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimbell Royalty Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.93 million and GAAP net loss of $60.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.37 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.