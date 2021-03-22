Raymond James Believes Kansas City Southern (KSU) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern (KSU). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $224.16, close to its 52-week high of $227.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 79.8% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, GFL Environmental, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kansas City Southern with a $239.20 average price target, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $275.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kansas City Southern’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $693 million and net profit of $166 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $730 million and had a net profit of $127 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network. Kansas City Southern was founded by Arthur E. Stilwell in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More on KSU: