Raymond James Believes HubSpot (HUBS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot (HUBS). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $374.88, close to its 52-week high of $420.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 75.4% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $394.93.

HubSpot’s market cap is currently $18.19B and has a P/E ratio of -214.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, John Kelleher, the General Counsel of HUBS bought 1,225 shares for a total of $7,056.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.