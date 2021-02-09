Raymond James Believes HubSpot (HUBS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot (HUBS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $418.99, close to its 52-week high of $430.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 79.8% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Manhattan Associates, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $444.71 average price target, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $465.00 price target.

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $228 million and GAAP net loss of $22.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $174 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Brian Halligan, the CEO of HUBS bought 15,065 shares for a total of $86,774.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.