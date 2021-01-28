Raymond James Believes Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.37, close to its 52-week high of $18.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 31.8% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Bancorp.

The company has a one-year high of $18.13 and a one-year low of $7.42. Currently, Horizon Bancorp has an average volume of 114K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HBNC in relation to earlier this year.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.