Raymond James Believes Home Bancshares (HOMB) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Home Bancshares (HOMB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.91, close to its 52-week high of $29.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 57.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Home Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $179 million and net profit of $81.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $166 million and had a net profit of $73.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOMB in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Jack Engelkes, a Director at HOMB bought 16,000 shares for a total of $273,920.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It primarily offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary – Centennial Bank. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.