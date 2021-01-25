Raymond James Believes Home Bancshares (HOMB) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Home Bancshares (HOMB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.74, close to its 52-week high of $22.27.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Bancshares with a $23.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.27 and a one-year low of $9.71. Currently, Home Bancshares has an average volume of 598.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOMB in relation to earlier this year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It primarily offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary – Centennial Bank. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.