Raymond James Believes Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Heritage Commerce (HTBK), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.26, close to its 52-week high of $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.2% and a 94.6% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Heritage Commerce has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Based on Heritage Commerce’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.26 million and net profit of $11.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.62 million and had a net profit of $5.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Frank Bisceglia, a Director at HTBK bought 4,500 shares for a total of $23,220.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company which provides banking services through their subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Factoring. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.