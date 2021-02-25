Raymond James Believes HCA Healthcare (HCA) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare (HCA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.43, close to its 52-week high of $181.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HCA Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $195.92.

The company has a one-year high of $181.01 and a one-year low of $58.38. Currently, HCA Healthcare has an average volume of 1.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HCA in relation to earlier this year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded by Dr. Thomas Frist Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., and Jack Massey in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.