Raymond James Believes Hancock Whitney (HWC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hancock Whitney (HWC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.01, close to its 52-week high of $47.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hancock Whitney is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.50, representing a 1.9% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Hancock Whitney’s market cap is currently $4.01B and has a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HWC in relation to earlier this year.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.