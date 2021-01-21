Raymond James Believes Haemonetics (HAE) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics (HAE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.57, close to its 52-week high of $129.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 73.5% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $139.25 average price target, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Based on Haemonetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $209 million and net profit of $48.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $253 million and had a net profit of $37.49 million.

Haemonetics Corp. engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), North America Plasma, and All Other. Its products include surgical and diagnostic devices, blood and plasma center devices, blood center software, hospital software, and plasma center software. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.