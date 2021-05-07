Raymond James Believes Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.02, close to its 52-week high of $13.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Granite Point Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.33.

Granite Point Mortgage’s market cap is currently $717.5M and has a P/E ratio of -17.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.77.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.