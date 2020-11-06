Raymond James Believes GFL Environmental (GFL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on GFL Environmental (GFL), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.48, close to its 52-week high of $23.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 77.6% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and Norfolk Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GFL Environmental is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.78.

GFL Environmental’s market cap is currently $7.01B and has a P/E ratio of 2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GFL in relation to earlier this year.

GFL Environmental Holdings Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provide remediation of contaminated soils as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation and shoring services.