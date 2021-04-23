Raymond James Believes FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on FVCBankcorp (FVCB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.79, close to its 52-week high of $19.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 73.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FVCBankcorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FVCBankcorp’s market cap is currently $242.7M and has a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FVCB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides financial services. The firm serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan and Northern Virginia area. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.