Raymond James Believes Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.40, close to its 52-week high of $7.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Whitecap Resources.

Freehold Royalties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.38, representing a 12.0% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Based on Freehold Royalties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.88 million and net profit of $373K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.48 million and had a net profit of $6.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FRHLF in relation to earlier this year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.