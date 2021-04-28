Raymond James Believes Four Corners Property (FCPT) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan maintained a Buy rating on Four Corners Property (FCPT) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.42, close to its 52-week high of $30.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Four Corners Property has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50.

Based on Four Corners Property’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.62 million and net profit of $20.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.88 million and had a net profit of $18.91 million.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment comprises of Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

