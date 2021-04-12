Raymond James Believes Fortress Transportation (FTAI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation (FTAI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.76, close to its 52-week high of $31.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 72.2% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Transportation with a $31.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.81 and a one-year low of $7.51. Currently, Fortress Transportation has an average volume of 510.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, Ports and Terminals, and Corporate. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term. The Offshore Energy segment comprises of vessels and equipment that support offshore oil and gas activities and are typically subject to long-term operating leases. The Shipping Containers segment includes an investment in an unconsolidated entity engaged in the leasing of shipping containers on both an operating lease and finance lease basis. The Jefferson Terminal segment consists of a multi-modal crude and refined products terminal. The Railroad segment refers to Central Maine and Quebec Railway short line railroad operations. The Ports and Terminals consists of Repauno, a 1,630 acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern and multiple industrial development opportunities, and Long Ridge, acquired in June 2017, a 1,660 acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities. The Corporate segment includes unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses and management fees. The company was founded on February 19, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.