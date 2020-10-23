Raymond James Believes Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.41, close to its 52-week high of $40.99.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 72.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Focus Financial Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.75, a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.99 and a one-year low of $12.17. Currently, Focus Financial Partners has an average volume of 351.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FOCS in relation to earlier this year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.