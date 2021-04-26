Raymond James Believes Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.30, close to its 52-week high of $51.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 91.3% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The the analyst consensus on Flagstar Bancorp is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Flagstar Bancorp’s market cap is currently $2.39B and has a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.39.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, Community Banking, and Other. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.