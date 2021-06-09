Raymond James Believes First Foundation (FFWM) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on First Foundation (FFWM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.16, close to its 52-week high of $25.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.0% and a 95.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Foundation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

First Foundation’s market cap is currently $1.13B and has a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.