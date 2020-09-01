Raymond James Believes Fiesta (FRGI) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Fiesta (FRGI) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.36, close to its 52-week high of $11.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Ruth’s Hospitality, and Cheesecake Factory.

Fiesta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fiesta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $147 million and GAAP net loss of $7.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $171 million and had a GAAP net loss of $43.44 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items. The Taco Cabana segment specializes in Mexican-inspired food. The Other segment includes corporate-owned property and equipment, advisory fees, and corporate. The company was founded in April 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.