Raymond James Believes Fbl Financial Group (FFG) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Fbl Financial Group (FFG) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.42, close to its 52-week high of $59.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fbl Financial Group with a $65.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.09 and a one-year low of $29.01. Currently, Fbl Financial Group has an average volume of 68.24K.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the sale of individual life insurance and annuity products. It operates through the Annuity, and Life Insurance segments. The Annuity segment is consists of fixed rate and indexed annuities and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment is the whole life, term life, and universal life policies which provides benefits upon the death of the insured and may allow the client to build cash value on a tax-deferred basis. The company was founded in1939 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.