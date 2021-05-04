Raymond James Believes Essential Properties Realty (EPRT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Essential Properties Realty (EPRT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.67, close to its 52-week high of $26.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 71.8% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essential Properties Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.75, representing a 1.1% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Essential Properties Realty’s market cap is currently $3.1B and has a P/E ratio of 59.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EPRT in relation to earlier this year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.