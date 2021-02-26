Raymond James Believes EOG Resources (EOG) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources (EOG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.59, close to its 52-week high of $72.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 40.2% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EOG Resources with a $70.73 average price target, representing a -2.3% downside. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $72.86 and a one-year low of $27.00. Currently, EOG Resources has an average volume of 4.84M.

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.