Raymond James Believes Energy Recovery (ERII) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Energy Recovery (ERII). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.78, close to its 52-week high of $22.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 59.8% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

The the analyst consensus on Energy Recovery is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Energy Recovery’s market cap is currently $1.2B and has a P/E ratio of 34.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ERII in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Energy Recovery, Inc. engineers, designs, manufactures and supplies solutions for industrial fluid flow processes. It operates through Water; and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment represents the solutions sold for use in reverse osmosis desalination. The Oil & Gas segments refers t the solutions sold and licensed for use in hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing. The company was founded in April 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.