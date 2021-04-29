Raymond James Believes Encompass Health (EHC) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Buy rating on Encompass Health (EHC) yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.80, close to its 52-week high of $89.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Encompass Health with a $96.50 average price target, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Encompass Health’s market cap is currently $8.52B and has a P/E ratio of 30.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EHC in relation to earlier this year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in providing post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health & Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac & pulmonary conditions, brain & spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations. The Home Health and Hospice segment provides Medicare-certified home nursing, specialized home care and in-home services. The company was founded by Richard M. Scrushy on February 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.