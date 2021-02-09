Raymond James Believes Electronic Arts (EA) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained a Buy rating on Electronic Arts (EA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.46, close to its 52-week high of $150.30.

Marok has an average return of 21.8% when recommending Electronic Arts.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is ranked #1709 out of 7291 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electronic Arts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $157.83, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Based on Electronic Arts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion and net profit of $211 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.59 billion and had a net profit of $346 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 136 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Richard Simonson, a Director at EA bought 170 shares for a total of $24,798.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.