Raymond James Believes Eagle Materials (EXP) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Materials (EXP) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.30, close to its 52-week high of $116.61.

Wilson has an average return of 19.2% when recommending Eagle Materials.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1064 out of 7245 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eagle Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.00, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Eagle Materials’ market cap is currently $4.53B and has a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXP in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Dale Craig Kesler, the EVP & CFO of EXP sold 11,603 shares for a total of $1,142,896.

Eagle Materials, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement. The Concrete and Aggregates segment involves mixing cement, sand, gravel, or crushed stone and water to form concrete, which is then sold and distributed to construction contractors. The Gypsum Wallboard segment mines and extracts natural gypsum rock, which is used in the manufacture of gypsum wallboard. The Recycled Paperboard segment processes paper fiber, water, and paper chemicals to form recycled paperboards, then sell them to gypsum wallboard manufacturers. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment produces frac sand used in oil and natural gas exploration, and provides transloading and storage for well servicing companies. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.