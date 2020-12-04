Raymond James Believes Dollar General (DG) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin assigned a Buy rating to Dollar General (DG) yesterday and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $214.49, close to its 52-week high of $225.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 75.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Casey’s General, and Leggett & Platt.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $248.00, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dollar General’s market cap is currently $54.04B and has a P/E ratio of 23.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Anita Elliott, the SVP & CAO of DG sold 8,470 shares for a total of $1,777,006.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.