Raymond James Believes Diamondback (FANG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.71, close to its 52-week high of $88.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 43.9% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.78, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.75 and a one-year low of $23.63. Currently, Diamondback has an average volume of 2.71M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FANG in relation to earlier this year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.