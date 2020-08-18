Raymond James Believes DaVita (DVA) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on DaVita (DVA) on July 22. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.26, close to its 52-week high of $92.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

DaVita has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.60, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

DaVita’s market cap is currently $10.52B and has a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DVA in relation to earlier this year.

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services; and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.