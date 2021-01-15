Raymond James Believes CSX (CSX) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on CSX (CSX) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.50, close to its 52-week high of $97.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 78.0% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CSX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.50, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $97.54 and a one-year low of $46.81. Currently, CSX has an average volume of 4.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSX in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSX in relation to earlier this year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.