Raymond James Believes Crown Castle (CCI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Crown Castle (CCI). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $182.89, close to its 52-week high of $184.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Castle is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $186.63, which is a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Jefferies also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crown Castle’s market cap is currently $79.04B and has a P/E ratio of 77.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Texas-based Crown Castle International Corp., a real estate investment trust company, was founded in 1994. It provides shared communications infrastructure in the United States and connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service. Its network includes over 40,000 cell towers and nearly 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions.